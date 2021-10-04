Empire BCBS, Mount Sinai partner on flexible care delivery model

Empire BlueCross BlueShield and Mount Sinai Health System announced Oct. 4 a new agreement that provides members with the choice to receive care at home or in a hospital setting.

The insurer is now a part of both the Mount Sinai Emergency Triage, Treat and Transport (ET3) and Mount Sinai Community Paramedicine programs.

The ET3 model allows Mount Sinai paramedics dispatched to a 911 call to administer care on site when medically appropriate, according to the announcement. Initial rollout is offered to Empire's Medicaid members.

Mount Sinai is one of 184 providers selected by the CMS Innovation Center to use the ET3 model.

The Community Paramedicine model allows members to call Mount Sinai and have a paramedic sent to their homes to potentially avoid an emergency room visit.

The agreement also makes Empire's homebound Medicare enrollees eligible for the Mount Sinai Visiting Doctors Program, which delivers care to members who have difficulty leaving their homes due to a chronic illness or disability.