EmblemHealth lays off 89 New York employees

New York City-based EmblemHealth laid off 89 employees starting Oct. 15, according to an Oct. 18 New York labor department filing.

Beth Leonard, EmblemHealth chief corporate affairs officer, told Becker's that the employees were from the company's New York Medicare individual sales team.

The cuts do not affect group business.

“We have worked diligently to transform our company with modernized technology and new member support systems over the past two years," Ms. Leonard told Becker's. "Now more than 18 months into the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it continues to disproportionately impact EmblemHealth’s individual Medicare population in New York who are at high risk for severe illness and hospitalization, and many of whom are in underserved areas. Due to these continued circumstances, our focus must be on providing the necessary clinical and social supports to keep EmblemHealth’s members well. To do that, we are putting our time and resources toward the needs of our current Medicare members and have reduced a portion of our New York Medicare individual sales team.

Separations for affected employees began Oct. 15 and will occur within 14 days of that date.