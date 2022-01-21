Does virtual care save money? Cigna study says yes, up to $141 per visit

Virtual care isn't just seeing an increase in patient volume amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but also an increase in patient savings, according to a Cigna analysis shared with Becker's.

The analysis reviewed data from members utilizing services from its telehealth subsidiary, MDLive, which Cigna purchased in April 2021.

"We are squarely focused on bringing the highest value solutions to our customers, which includes optimizing how they connect to and receive quality care, in a convenient way that meets their lifestyles," said Shawna Dodds, vice president of product development at Cigna. "For many of our customers, virtual care continues to be the best way to meet their needs in a cost-effective manner."

Five things to know from the analysis:

1. The analysis estimates that depending on the type of virtual care, virtual visits can save members as little as $93 per visit versus low-acuity care and as much as $141 per visit versus using an urgent care facility. Patients also save on average $120 per visit on specialist care by using virtual visits.

2. Using MDLive also decreased the need for lab visits, resulting in $118 in savings per episode of care for urgent care episodes.

3. More than 75 percent of members who used MDLive in 2020 did not have a primary care physician.

4. Two-thirds of members who used MDLive virtual screenings identified a health condition.

5. Compared to patients using brick and mortar providers, MDLive patients reported 19 percent fewer emergency room and urgent care visits.