Democrats propose Medicaid expansions in COVID-19 relief bill

Democrats have included proposals to expand Medicaid in the latest $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, according to CNBC.

On Feb. 9, the House Committee on Energy and Commerce announced its full markup of the COVID-19 relief bill. The latest bill includes a new incentive for states to expand Medicaid if they haven't yet. The incentive would be an extra 5 percent increase in federal funding for states that expand their Medicaid programs. The temporary incentives would last up to two years, according to the committee's memorandum.

The proposals come as several provisions related to expanding the ACA have also been included in the relief package. Expansions include fully subsidizing ACA marketplace coverage for Americans who earn up to 150 percent of the federal poverty level, in addition to people on unemployment insurance.

Republicans have opposed several measures of the bill, arguing it is too costly.

More articles on payers:

New UnitedHealthcare policies change coverage for lab tests, specialty drugs. Hospitals want CMS to review them

UnitedHealth Group names Andrew Witty CEO

Centene to reduce workforce by 3,000

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.