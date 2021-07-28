Connecticut to direct Medicaid funds to state's gun violence prevention programs

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont signed a bill to direct Medicaid funding to the state's community-based gun violence prevention services.

The new law requires the amendment of Connecticut's Medicaid plan by July 1, 2022, to include financial assistance for the prevention programs, which are becoming popular throughout the U.S., My Journal Courier reported July 27.

The services involve intervention at a hospital after a gun-related incident as well as follow-up care with victims and their communities.