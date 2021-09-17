CMS won't enforce payer interoperability rules

CMS is issuing new guidance on data exchange provisions included in its May 2020 interoperability rule, saying it will hold off on enforcement until finalized rules are issued.

The enforcement discretion was announced through a series of Sept. 15 FAQ additions and affects the payer-to-payer data exchange provision outlined in the interoperability policies, according to an announcement.

The announcement means that the Jan. 1, 2022, deadline for payers to comply with data exchange policies established by the CMS Interoperability and Patient Access final rule will not come with hard-and-fast enforcement.

The flexibility is being offered because the initial rule did not specify data formats for information sharing, complicating the process for payers using a range of formats.