Cigna taps former Citigroup exec as head of investor relations

Ralph Giacobbe is joining Cigna's leadership team as senior vice president and head of investor relations.

Mr. Giacobbe was former head of U.S. healthcare for Citigroup, where he led financial research, analysis and modeling — including covering Cigna — the payer announced Dec. 16.

"Cigna has significant momentum, and we are focused on advancing our strategy and delivering profitable growth," Cigna CFO Brian Evanko said. "As a highly respected analyst in our sector, Ralph's deep expertise, financial and analytical skills, outside-in perspective, and strong relationships in the investment community will be a great asset as we continue to deliver on our strategy."

Mr. Giacobbe will make the move to his new position in January.