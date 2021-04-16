Cigna launches COVID-19 vaccine transportation for Medicare Advantage members

Cigna is providing transportation for Medicare Advantage members to and from COVID vaccination sites.

The program allows for four one-way trips, up to 60 miles each way, at no additional cost to eligible members, of which there are 500,000 across 23 states.

The payer is working with vendor Access2Care to facilitate the coordination of transportation.

