Cigna, Hackensack Meridian Health re-up New Jersey network agreement

Cigna renewed its contract with Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health, maintaining that the system's 17 hospitals and 500 facilities remain in-network for members.

The re-upped contract extends Cigna and Hackensack Meridian Health's relationship through April 2023, according to the Sept. 20 announcement.

"The COVID-19 pandemic further exposed the importance of having access to preventative, routine care," said Patrick Young, president of population health for Hackensack Meridian Health. "At Hackensack Meridian Health, we are dedicated to collaborating with our payer partners to ensure our patients continue to have access to our world-class physicians and services."