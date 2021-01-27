Cigna CEO sells $12.7M in shares

Cigna CEO David Cordani sold 55,176 shares on Jan. 21, at an average price of $230 per share, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and Yahoo Finance.

The total sale was valued at about $12.7 million. Mr. Cordani also sold 55,280 shares of stock on Jan. 12 at an average price of $225, according to Yahoo Finance.

Other executives within the company have been selling shares as well. Timothy Wentworth, the CEO of Cigna's Evernorth business, sold 3,849 shares on Dec. 28 at an average price of $202.63.

More articles on payers:

CEO of Intermountain's health plan resigns

Optum expects to add 10,000 physicians this year

Lawsuit accuses Cigna of using COVID-19 hospital surge to deny claims



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.