Centene restructures leadership: 3 things to know

Centene Corp. reorganized its leadership structure, the insurer said July 13.

Three things to know:

1. Centene created the office of the president, effective immediately.

2. The office comprises President and CEO Michael Neidorff; Brent Layton, who will oversee Centene's health plans, products and international operations; and Sarah London, president of healthcare enterprises and executive vice president of advanced technology.

3. Mr. Neidorff said the new structure "is consistent with managing a company of our size and scale and ensuring the continuity of our businesses under every circumstance."