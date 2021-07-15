Centene restructures leadership: 3 things to know

Centene Corp. reorganized its leadership structure, the insurer said July 13.
Three things to know:
1. Centene created the office of the president, effective immediately.
2. The office comprises President and CEO Michael Neidorff; Brent Layton, who will oversee Centene's health plans, products and international operations; and Sarah London, president of healthcare enterprises and executive vice president of advanced technology.
3. Mr. Neidorff said the new structure "is consistent with managing a company of our size and scale and ensuring the continuity of our businesses under every circumstance."