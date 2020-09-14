Centene partners with Samsung to send providers, patients 13,000 smartphones

Centene Corp. is working with Samsung to expand telehealth access for its members who live in rural and underserved areas across the U.S., the insurer said Sept. 14.

Under the partnership, providers will receive Samsung Galaxy smartphones to give to patients who don't have the means or technology to partake in virtual visits. Some providers will also get Samsung Galaxy tablets to conduct telehealth visits.

In total, Centene and Samsung will send out 13,000 smartphones with 90 days of free wireless services to about 200 federally qualified health centers, as well as other providers and community organizations in Centene's markets.

"We are committed to ensuring our members, providers and communities have access to the care they need, especially during this unprecedented time when patients might not feel safe going to the doctor in person or have reliable means to get there," Michael Neidorff, chairman, president and CEO of Centene, said in a news release. "We believe telehealth solutions will significantly improve access to care and are pleased that we can help give providers the telehealth infrastructure they need to take care of underserved communities across the nation."

