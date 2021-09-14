Census Bureau releases 2020 coverage report: 7 statistics

The Census Bureau unveiled its health insurance findings from the previous calendar year in a Sept. 14 release.

Here are seven key statistics:

1. About 28 million Americans — or 8.6 percent of the population — went without health insurance for all of 2020.

2. While private health insurance decreased 0.8 percentage points between 2018 and 2020 because of a 0.7 percentage-point dropoff in employment-provided coverage, private coverage still remained the most popular coverage option.

3. Just over 66 percent of Americans have private insurance, while 34.8 percent use a public option.

4. The number of full-time, year-round workers with private coverage increased 1.9 percentage points since 2018. For employees who worked less than that, their use of private coverage decreased 1.8 percentage points.

5. Public insurance enrollment increased by 0.4 percentage points between 2018 and 2020, paired with a 0.5 percentage-point increase in Medicare enrollees. The report ties this growth to a growing body of Americans above the age of 65.

6. However, the proportion of the Medicare-eligible population that enrolled in Medicare decreased 0.4 percentage points between 2018 and 2020.

7. The number of uninsured children increased 1.6 percentage points to 9.3 percent between 2018 and 2020.