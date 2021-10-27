Blue Shield of California adds Headspace to Wellvolution program

Blue Shield of California is bringing behavioral health app Headspace to members through its Wellvolution program, the insurer said Oct. 26.

Headspace reaches over 70 million users across the world, providing them with guided meditation, helping reduce stress, anxiety and sleep, according to the announcement.

According to company research, using the app for 10 days resulted in a 14 percent decrease in stress, and use for eight weeks reduced anxiety symptoms by 31 percent and depressive symptoms by 46 percent.

"There's no question that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has elevated stress levels for everyone," said Bryce Williams, vice president of mind body medicine at Blue Shield of California. "With Headspace, our members receive a scientifically validated, clinically effective solution to improve their mental health and wellbeing."

The move broadens Wellvolution, a program from Blue Shield of California and Solera Health that focuses on lifestyle medicine, to include behavioral healthcare, the announcement said.