Biden rescinds Medicaid work rules in 2 more states

President Joe Biden moved to unwind Medicaid work requirements in Michigan and Wisconsin, after pulling the rules in Arkansas and New Hampshire.

CMS sent letters to health officials in Michigan and Wisconsin April 6 withdrawing their approval to implement work requirements for Medicaid beneficiaries. In both letters, CMS noted that combined with the COVID-19 pandemic, the work rules risk "significant coverage losses and harm to beneficiaries."

In March, the Biden administration revoked approval for similar Medicaid work requirements in Arkansas and New Hampshire.

More articles on payers:

BCBS of Minnesota CEO Dr. Craig Samitt to retire

10 for-profit insurers, ranked by share of Medicare Advantage

31 payer exec moves

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.