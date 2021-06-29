Biden pitches changes to ACA plan enrollment: 5 things to know

In a slew of Trump-era policy rollbacks and new additions, the Biden administration issued a proposal looking to bolster the ACA, primarily through enrollment expansions.

Here are five things to know:

1. CMS is seeking to increase enrollment windows, expanding annual enrollment opportunities by a month to Jan. 15.

2. The sign-up window would be even broader for those 150 percent below the federal poverty line, allowing monthly enrollment. Those qualifying for this enrollment period also generally qualify for premium-free silver plans.

3. The proposal would roll back a Trump-era policy allowing marketplaces to work with private brokers and agents on operating enrollment websites.

4. The proposal sets the 2022 user rate at 2.75 percent of monthly premiums for federally-facilitated exchange plans and 2.25 percent for state-based exchange using a federal platform plan, a decrease of 0.25 percent each compared to 2021 rates, according to the proposal.

5. CMS is looking to repeal a Trump-era policy that requires seperate billing for abortion-related services obtained through marketplace insurers.