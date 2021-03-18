Biden administration unwinds Medicaid work requirements in Arkansas, New Hampshire

Federal Medicaid officials notified Arkansas and New Hampshire March 17 that approval for their Medicaid work requirements has been revoked, according to Politico.

Letters sent to the states say their Medicaid work requirements will be withdrawn in 30 days. States are allowed to appeal the decision.



The unwinding of the programs comes about a week after the Supreme Court removed hearings on Medicaid work requirements in the two states from its March argument calendar. The Supreme Court has yet to decide whether it will review lower court rulings on the requirements, but the removal of their approval could make the cases moot, according to Politico.

While some Republicans argue the work requirements incentivize people to find employment, some Democrats argue they lead to coverage losses among vulnerable populations. Before a judge blocked Arkansas' work requirement, more than 18,000 residents lost Medicaid coverage under the state's policy, according to Politico.

More articles on payers:

MDLive deal, telehealth: What Cigna's Evernorth COO envisions

Aetna barred from seeking alleged hospital overpayments linked to Mednax billing

13 payer exec moves

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.