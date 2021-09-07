BCBS of Tennessee, CHI Memorial reach agreement

Just two days before the deadline, BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee and Chattanooga, Tenn.-based CHI Memorial Health Care System reached an agreement that keeps thousands of patients in-network.

The new agreement is a three-year contract that allows commercial and Medicare Advantage members to use CHI Memorial, CHI Memorial Medical Group and The Chattanooga Heart Institute in-network, according to the Sept. 6 announcement.

"We always strive to balance quality, access, and affordability in our networks, and sometimes that can be challenging," said Todd Ray, senior vice president of corporate provider network management and Medicare products. "We're pleased to continue our relationship with CHI Memorial, who has provided quality care to our Chattanooga area members for many years."