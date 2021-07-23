BCBS of Tennessee, CHI Memorial at contract impasse

A contract dispute between BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee and Chattanooga, Tenn.-based CHI Memorial Health Care System could leave thousands of state residents without in-network coverage, according to a Chattanooga Times Free Press article on Yahoo's website.

An agreement must be reached by Sept. 8 for the health system's services to remain in-network for patients with either commercial or BlueAdvantage plans, the article said. The state's Medicaid members with BlueCare plans would not be affected.

In a letter to physicians obtained by the Chattanooga Times, CHI Memorial CEO Janelle Reilly said the health system has been negotiating with BCBS, the state's largest health insurer, for eight months.

"We plan to continue our discussions with BCBST, and our goal is to renew our contracts before our current agreements end to avoid any interruption in service for our patients. We have every reason to believe that BCBST also wants to reach an agreement," she said.

Becker's reached out to BCBS of Tennessee and CHI Memorial for comment and will update this story if more information becomes available.