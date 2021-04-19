BCBS of Michigan fined over COVID-19 work policies

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan was fined for failing to meet state COVID-19 workplace requirements, according to a recent penalty notification.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited BCBS of Michigan for not complying with provisions that allow employees to work from home when possible and require social distancing in the office.

BCBS of Michigan required union employees to work in the office but not nonunion employees, despite the fact that their work could be done remotely, the health administration said. Additionally, BCBS of Michigan failed to keep everyone on-site at least 6 feet apart.

BCBS of Michigan's fine totaled $7,000, which the insurer has appealed.

In an emailed statement to Becker's, BCBS of Michigan said: "Our company has taken significant steps to protect workers on site in our facilities, including configuring our workspaces so they meet health and safety requirements. Blue Cross provides services essential to our members' health and the ongoing operations of Michigan's healthcare system — processing 47,000 claims per business hour and paying an average of $71 million into our healthcare economy every day. These services, which include our members' federally protected health information, are best and most safely provided within the secure environments of our facilities and enterprise IT infrastructure. Performing these essential functions within our facilities is the best way to protect our members' health and secure their privacy."

