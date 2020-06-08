BCBS of Alabama increasing reimbursement for independent drug stores

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama and its pharmacy benefits manager upped their rates for independent drug stores, according to the Alabama Daily News.

A rate reduction put in place April 1 led to some pharmacies getting paid less than what it cost them to buy medications.

BCBS of Alabama said the change was part of a cost-cutting move to align reimbursement with what other industry players were paying. The change involved a collaboration between its pharmacy benefits manager, Prime Therapeutics, and Express Scripts.

In a statement to Alabama Daily News, BCBS of Alabama said: "As a result of the feedback we were receiving, and our concern for the continued work of our independent pharmacies, we began working with Prime to find a solution to provide some assistance to Alabama's independent pharmacies. Based on guidance and recommendations from Prime, we agreed to a solution that balances our customers' needs with improved reimbursement rates for independent pharmacies."

The new rates were slated to take effect the first week of June.

Read the full report here.

