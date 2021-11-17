BCBS Association names Alabama lead as board chair

The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association has named Tim Vines its chair of the board of directors, the association announced Nov. 17.

Mr. Vines, president and CEO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, enters the position with a 27-year tenure with the state insurer, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

Mr. Vines will take over the position from David Holmberg, president and CEO of Highmark Health. Mr. Holmberg was elected in 2019.

"I greatly appreciate David's exceptional leadership in helping to navigate an unprecedented global health crisis and sharpening our focus on driving health equity," said Kim Keck, president and CEO of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. "I am thrilled to welcome Tim into his new role and have every confidence that under his guidance, we'll be well-positioned to advance and expand the critical work already underway."