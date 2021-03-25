Avoid these 8 types of health insurance, 30 patient organizations say

Thirty organizations representing patients and consumers issued a report urging people to avoid eight different health plans that don't have to follow ACA regulations.

The organizations — which include the American Heart Association, American Lung Association and the National Alliance on Mental Illness — claimed the plans can lead to Americans purchasing substandard health insurance and facing high medical bills.

"Allowing these plans to remain on the market effectively turns back the clock to the days when insurers could reject people with pre-existing conditions, exclude coverage for specific diseases and hike premiums based on an individual's medical history, gender or age without limits," the coalition of 30 patient groups said in a news release shared with Becker's Hospital Review.

Here are the eight health plans the coalition highlighted and asked lawmakers to review:

Short-term, limited-duration insurance

Healthcare sharing ministries

Farm bureau plans

Grandfathered plans

Multiple employer welfare arrangements and association health plans

Spurious single-employer self-insured group health plans

Minimum essential coverage-only plans

Excepted benefit plans

Read more here.

More articles on payers:

CVS can't get temporary restraining order against Aetna exec who left for Cigna

Biden administration unwinds Medicaid work requirements in Arkansas, New Hampshire

Humana CFO to step down



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.