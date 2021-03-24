Anthem to buy home nursing management company

Anthem agreed to acquire myNexus, a home-based nursing management company, for an undisclosed amount, the insurer said March 24.

Five things to know:



1. Anthem is buying myNexus from an investor group led by New York City-based private equity firm WindRose Health Investors.

2. MyNexus provides payers automation services for home visit authorization.



3. The company's digital platform relies on analytics and 250 clinicians to manage home care for members.

4. MyNexus currently provides clinical support services to 1.7 million Medicare Advantage members across 20 states.

5. The deal, which is slated to close in the second quarter of this year, is in line with Anthem's at-home care management strategy, the insurer said.

