Anthem profit down 21% in Q2

Anthem reported its second-quarter results July 21.

Three things to know:

1. Medical enrollment totaled 44.3 million members as of June 30, a 4.4 percent increase year over year. Anthem said the growth was driven by increased Medicaid enrollment amid the pandemic.

2. Operating revenue grew to $33.3 billion, a 14.1 percent increase from the same period last year. Anthem attributed the increase to its Medicare and Medicaid businesses as well as its pharmacy business, IngenioRx.

3. Anthem ended the quarter with a $1.8 billion profit, a 21.2 percent decrease from the $2.3 billion the insurer recorded in the same period of 2020.