Anthem, Kroger partner on Medicare Advantage plans

A collaboration between Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Kroger will offer four markets new Medicare Advantage plans in 2022, an Anthem spokesperson told Becker's.

The venture will leverage Anthem's experience with insurance, provider relationships and local stakeholders, while Kroger will provide its experience with meeting customers through shopping and healthcare.

"Our two organizations share the goals of improving access to cost-effective care, driving transformative improvement to health outcomes, and simplifying the healthcare experience," said Elena McFann, president of Anthem's Medicare business. "We look forward to working with Kroger Health in providing tools and resources to make healthcare simple, affordable, and accessible and, ultimately, helping Medicare-eligible individuals live their best lives."

The four markets are Atlanta, Cincinnati, Louisville, Ky., and southern Virginia.

More information on the plans will be unveiled when registration is available later this year.