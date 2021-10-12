Anesthesiologists ask for investigation on UnitedHealth anti-competitive actions

The American Society of Anesthesiologists called on the Justice Department Oct. 7 to have its Antitrust Division investigate alleged anti-competitive behavior from UnitedHealth Group.

The letter alleges UnitedHealth Group's termination of contracts with anesthesiologists is forcing them to work out-of-network, thereby incentivising patients to use the company's own anesthesiologists, according to an Oct. 7 news release.

The group also claims that UnitedHealth Group's vertical integration allows it to steer UnitedHealthcare members toward the anesthesiologists under Optum, which it also owns.The letter alleges steering patients toward Optum's anesthesiologists and thinning its external provider network allows UnitedHealth Group to increase profits at the expense of out-of-network anesthesiologists.

In areas where UnitedHealth Group asserts market dominance, American Society of Anesthesiologists members are feeling the strain, according to the news release.

