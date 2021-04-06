Aetna to manage new Ohio children's Medicaid program

Aetna will manage services for Ohio children with complex behavioral health needs under a new Medicaid program.

As the coordinator of OhioRISE, or Resilience through Integrated Systems and Excellence, Aetna Better Health of Ohio will coordinate behavioral healthcare services for up to 60,000 Medicaid-eligible children and young adults up to age 21.

While many of the children are served by multiple state agencies, Ohio hopes the RISE program will fill gaps in behavioral healthcare "by developing a network of care management entities and by working with Ohio's behavioral health providers to offer new intensive, coordinated services for children and families statewide," state officials said in an April 5 news release.

Aetna will get $900 million in state and federal money each year to manage the services, according to cleveland.com.

More articles on payers:

