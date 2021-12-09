9 recent payer expansions, partnerships

Here are nine payers that broadened their businesses through recent expansions and partnerships:

- Dayton, Ohio-based managed care organization CareSource and Mississippi provider-sponsored health plan TrueCare announced a strategic alliance ahead of TrueCare's bid to serve Mississippi Medicaid beneficiaries.

- Oscar Health added Philadelphia-based Temple Health to its network. The move includes more than 1,300 providers and access to Temple University Hospital and Fox Chase campuses and facilities.

- Bright HealthCare is offering employers human resources tools along with health coverage through a partnership with Mineral. The move follows a $750 million join investment in the insurer from Cigna and New Enterprise Associates.

- Alignment Healthcare's Medicare Advantage plan, Alignment Health Plan, is the first plan to cover a new multi-cancer screening test from Grail. The blood test detects 50 kinds of cancers and will be covered in California and North Carolina in 2022.

- Joint venture Allina Health Aetna unveiled four new health plans for employers and self-insured customers.

- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan fully acquired healthcare technology company Nasco. Formerly owned by six Blue Cross Blue Shield affiliates, the company has been fundamental to the payer's to claims processing, enrollment and customer advocacy.

- Humana expanded its Medicare Advantage network by adding Leesburg, Va.-based Loudoun Medical Group to its ranks. The move brings 330 providers, 35 specialties and 150 locations between Virginia and Maryland into Humana's network.