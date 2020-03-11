7 national insurers waiving cost-sharing for coronavirus tests

A group of national payers all agreed to waive copays for tests for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to The Hill.

Seven national insurers that are waiving cost-sharing for COVID-19:



1. Aetna (CVS Health)

2. Anthem

3. Blue Cross Blue Shield Association

4. Cigna

5. Humana

6. Molina Healthcare

7. UnitedHealth Group



