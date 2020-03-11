7 national insurers waiving cost-sharing for coronavirus tests

Morgan Haefner 

A group of national payers all agreed to waive copays for tests for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to The Hill

Seven national insurers that are waiving cost-sharing for COVID-19:

1. Aetna (CVS Health)
2. Anthem
3. Blue Cross Blue Shield Association
4. Cigna
5. Humana
6. Molina Healthcare
7. UnitedHealth Group

