7 national insurers waiving cost-sharing for coronavirus tests
A group of national payers all agreed to waive copays for tests for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to The Hill.
Seven national insurers that are waiving cost-sharing for COVID-19:
1. Aetna (CVS Health)
2. Anthem
3. Blue Cross Blue Shield Association
4. Cigna
5. Humana
6. Molina Healthcare
7. UnitedHealth Group
