7 lawsuits involving payers

Here are seven recent lawsuits involving commercial payers.

1. A Connecticut physician practice suing Cigna over COVID-19 payments exploited a national health emergency and overcharged insurers for diagnostic tests, Cigna claimed in recent court filings.

2. Stanford (Calif.) Health Care filed a lawsuit against Anthem, claiming its subsidiary Blue Cross Blue Shield of Indiana didn't pay the proper amount for services given to patients.

3. A federal judge shouldn't grant Cigna's motion to dismiss claims filed by a radiology lab that accuse the health insurer of wrongfully denying payment for COVID-19 services, the lab said April 6.

4. A laborers fund in Massachusetts filed a lawsuit against its health insurance administrator, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, claiming the insurer's pricing led to millions of dollars in overpayments to providers.

5. Highmark is facing a lawsuit filed by a former care management nurse who alleges the health insurer didn't pay required overtime for such tasks as reviewing authorization requests.

6. Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and Saint Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick, N.J., settled a six-year legal battle over Horizon's tiered insurance system.

7. Teva Pharmaceuticals and two specialty pharmacies filed separate motions to dismiss a lawsuit in which Humana accuses the drugmakers of partaking in a copay scheme for Copaxone, a multiple sclerosis drug.

