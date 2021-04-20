Stanford Health Care sues Anthem, alleges breach of implied contract

Stanford (Calif.) Health Care filed a lawsuit against Anthem, claiming its subsidiary Blue Cross Blue Shield of Indiana didn't pay the proper amount for services given to patients.

The lawsuit, filed April 16 in the U.S. District Court for Northern California, accuses BCBS of Indiana of only paying $78,771 of more than $2 million in charges for medically necessary care.

While BCBS of Indiana is an out-of-state insurer, Stanford argued in its lawsuit that the payment is owed because of a written contract with Anthem. As a member of Anthem's Blue Card Program, BCBS of Indiana had an implied contract to pay Stanford the same negotiated rates outlined in the Anthem contract, Stanford argued.

As a result, BCBS of Indiana owes Stanford $1.9 million, the lawsuit alleges.

Anthem told Becker's it is not providing comment on the lawsuit.

