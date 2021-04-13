New Jersey lab hits back in Cigna case over COVID-19 payments

A federal judge shouldn't grant Cigna's motion to dismiss claims filed by a radiology lab that accuse the health insurer of wrongfully denying payment for COVID-19 services, the lab said April 6, according to Law 360.

Rochelle Park, N.J.-based Open MRI and Imaging of RP Vestibular Diagnostics said Cigna's motion to dismiss an amended claim didn't properly characterize the accusations and misrepresented federal provisions in COVID-19 relief packages, according to Law 360.

Open MRI filed a lawsuit Aug. 12 against Cigna, accusing the health insurer of wrongfully denying payment for nearly $400,000 in services provided to COVID-19 patients. Open MRI provides diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19, according to the complaint.

In a motion filed Feb. 24, Cigna asked that an amended complaint filed by the lab be dismissed. The health insurer argued the complaint failed to provide the necessary information to back up its Employee Retirement Income Security Act claims, according to Law 360.

