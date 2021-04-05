41 Oregon providers, insurers sign value-based care pledge

More than 40 healthcare organizations in Oregon, including insurers and hospitals, signed a pledge to advance the adoption of value-based payment models in the state.

The pledge is a voluntary commitment from payers and providers to participate in and adopt capitation and other alternative payment models in the next four years. The organizations pledged to meet specified targets and timelines of adoption.

The Oregon Value-Based Payment Compact, though not legally binding, had been signed by 41 organizations representing 65 percent of Oregon's population as of April 1.

