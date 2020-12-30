4 recent payer-provider contract agreements, conflicts

Here are four recent contract agreements or conflicts between payers and providers:

1. Contract negotiations between New York City-based Montefiore Medical Center and UnitedHealthcare have stalled ahead of a Dec. 31 deadline.

2. UnitedHealthcare and United Regional Health Care System in Wichita Falls, Texas, finalized an agreement that will keep the health system in-network for Medicare Advantage patients, according to Texomas.

3. A federal judge granted a preliminary injunction Dec. 29 to stop Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica from terminating its insurance contracts with McLaren St. Luke's Hospital, a 300-bed facility in Maumee, Ohio, and its physician group.

4. Aetna Better Health of Illinois excluded Walgreens from its pharmacy network Dec. 1, a change that affected roughly 400,000 Medicaid members in Illinois.

