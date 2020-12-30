Montefiore, UnitedHealthcare impasse could affect 60K patients

Contract negotiations between New York City-based Montefiore Medical Center and UnitedHealthcare have stalled ahead of a Dec. 31 deadline, according to News 12 The Bronx.

About 60,000 UnitedHealthcare members could face higher out-of-pocket costs to access care at Montefiore Medical Center if the organizations don't reach a new agreement. The negotiations concern UnitedHealthcare/Oxford commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual exchange plans and Medicaid plans.

UnitedHealthcare has argued that Montefiore is "New York City's most expensive health system" and is demanding a nearly 30 percent increase in reimbursement rates for the next three years. In contrast, Montifiore said UnitedHealthcare is demanding the health system "accept rates that are not sustainable," and it is likely the two will not reach an agreement before the deadline.

