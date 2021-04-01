30 payer exec moves

The following payer executive changes were announced in March:

1. HealthNow President and CEO Dave Anderson will retire from his post at the end of 2021.

2. Centene appointed Shannon Bagley executive vice president and chief administrative officer.

3. Fallon Health hired Randi Berkowitz, MD, as associate medical director of Summit ElderCare, one of the organization's Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly.

4. SCAN Group named Binoy Bhansali corporate vice president of corporate development.

5. Aetna's Medicaid managed care business in California named Verne Brizendine CEO.

6. Centene named Katie Casso senior vice president and corporate controller, effective April 1.

7. MetroPlusHealth appointed Lauren Leverich Castaldo CFO, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

8. Kevin Conlin, chair of Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, is retiring.

9. Missouri Care named Jeff Davis president of the Healthy Blue health plan.

10. Care N' Care Health Plan appointed Kirk Erickstad as the health plan's new customer experience manager.

11. Triple-S Management Corp. appointed Victor Haddock-Morales as executive vice president and CFO.

12. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota named Bukata Hayes its first vice president of racial and health equity.

13. Texas Health Aetna, a joint venture between Arlington-based Texas Health Resources and Aetna, named Karl Hess interim CEO.

14. Vicki Hildebrand joined Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as CIO.

15. PacificSource Health Plans promoted Lindsey Hopper to executive vice president of lines of business.

16. Brian Kane will step down as Humana's CFO June 1.

17. Centene named Brent Layton president of U.S. health plans, products and international. He will also retain his executive vice president title.

18. Sarah London was named president of healthcare enterprises and executive vice president of advanced technology at Centene.

19. Humana Military appointed Alefiyah Mesiwala, MD, as CMO.

20. Cigna named Robert Pettigrew president of its Medicare Advantage plans in Alabama, Mississippi and Northwest Florida.

21. Craig Samitt, MD, is retiring as president and CEO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota.

22. H. Robert Sanders was named executive vice president of global human resources at Centene.

23. Centene subsidiary WellCare of Kentucky named Joshua Sloop CEO.

24. Health Care Service Corp. named James Springfield president of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas.

25. Health Alliance Plan hired Richard Trembowicz as vice president of provider network management.

26. Healthy Blue in Louisiana named Christy Valentine, MD, president.

27. Regence BlueShield announced Claire Verity as its new market president.

28. Cigna named Lisa Wagamon president of its Medicare Advantage plans in the Carolinas.

29. Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island appointed Martha Wofford president and CEO.

30. Amerigroup Washington appointed Anthony Woods president of its Medicaid health plan.

