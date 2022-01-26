2 insurers withdraw appeal over North Carolina Medicaid contract award

Two North Carolina payers — Aetna Better Health Care and My Health by Health Providers of Morrisville — are stepping away from the table after suing the state's health and human services department in 2019 over its Medicaid contract, according to the Triangle Business Journal.

Both parties filed petitions claiming that the state's Medicaid contract selection process was "biased, erroneous, unlawful, and arbitrary and capricious," according to My Health by Health Providers of Morrisville.

A judge has sided with the state twice on the matter, but the parties have continued to appeal. However, the insurers filed motions Jan. 19 to withdraw their appeals.

The North Carolina Health and Human Services Department said the decision to revoke the appeals "affirms the integrity and fairness of the department’s procurement process."