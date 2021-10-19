10 specialties with the highest markups over Medicare

Research from the Urban Institute found that among many healthcare specialties, markups above Medicare prices were upward of 330 percent.

The discrepancies between Medicare prices and prices between physicians and private insurers represent potential payment rate reductions, according to the study.

Here are the 10 specialties with the highest average markups over Medicare prices:

1. Anesthesia: 330 percent

2. Emergency and critical care: 250 percent

3. Neurosurgery: 220 percent

4. Radiology: 180 percent

5. Orthopedics: 150 percent

6. Surgical and radiation oncology: 140 percent

7. General surgery: 140 percent

8. Urology: 130 percent

9. Cardiovascular surgery: 130 percent

10. Cardiology: 130 percent