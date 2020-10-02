Sepsis rates fall when nurses have fewer patients, study finds

Increased nurse staffing levels and intensivist hours were linked to significantly lower sepsis rates at a sample of Massachusetts hospitals, a study published in Critical Care Nurse found.

The study used 2015 data on hospital staffing and postoperative sepsis rates from the Massachusetts Hospital Association for its analysis.

Researchers found sepsis rates were significantly lower when nurses cared for fewer patients in step-down units. For example, the sepsis rate was 9 or fewer cases per 1,000 discharges when nurses cared for an average of 2.29 patients. This rate increased to 11 or more cases per 1,000 when nurses cared for an average of 3.61 patients.

Researchers also found a statistically significant link between intensivist hours and sepsis rates. The sepsis rate was 9 or fewer cases per 1,000 discharges when intensivist hours were 0.12 per patient day. This rate jumped to 11 or more cases per 1,000 when their hours were .05 per patient day.

In contrast, greater hospitalist and physician hours were linked to significantly higher sepsis rates.

The study authors said more research is needed to "understand the roles of the intensivist, hospitalist, and physician, and the reasons for their varying effects on sepsis rates."

View the full study here.

