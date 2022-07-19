New sentinel alerts, infection prevention guidance: 4 recent moves from The Joint Commission

The Joint Commission has issued a sentinel event alert to prevent diagnostic overshadowing, released guidance on using packaged sterile supplies and opened applications for an annual safety award over the last few weeks.

Four updates Becker's has covered since June 22:

1. The Joint Commission and National Quality Forum have started accepting applications for the 2022 John M. Eisenberg Patient Safety and Quality Awards, the organizations said July 19.

2. The patient safety group on July 12 issued a safety alert with recommended actions for hospitals to determine when palliative care would be more beneficial for seriously ill patients who may turn to emergency departments.

3. In late June, The Joint Commission issued guidance to help prevent healthcare professionals from using packaged sterile supplies and devices that are expired or compromised.

4. On June 22, the group issued a sentinel event alert to turn more attention to the effects of diagnostic overshadowing — the attribution of symptoms to an existing diagnosis instead of a possible comorbid condition — and actions to address it.