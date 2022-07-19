Applications open for 2022 Eisenberg safety, quality awards

The Joint Commission and National Quality Forum have started accepting applications for the 2022 John M. Eisenberg Patient Safety and Quality Awards, the organizations said July 19.

Applications for the awards, which "recognize major achievements by individuals and organizations to improve safety and healthcare quality," will be accepted through Sept. 14. This year will mark the 21st for the Eisenberg award program. The award includes three categories: individual achievement, national level innovation in patient safety and quality, and local level innovation.

The Joint Commission and National Quality Forum awarded the 2021 recipients in April. Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare Services received the national award; Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente's Northern California Division received the local award; and Hardeep Singh, MD, received the individual award.