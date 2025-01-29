Hospital under investigation over death of patient found unresponsive on roof

State health officials and police are investigating the death of a patient who was found unconscious on the roof of Waukegan, Ill.-based Vista Medical Center East on Jan. 23.

A spokesperson for the Illinois Department of Pubic Health confirmed the investigation to Becker's on Jan. 29.

"We are aware of the tragic situation at the hospital," the spokesperson said. "We are investigating the circumstances and have no further comment at this time."

The 28-year-old woman was admitted to the community hospital Jan. 22. She left her room around 2 a.m. on Jan. 23 and was discovered nearly seven hours later on the hospital's rooftop, unconscious and wearing only a hospital gown. Hospital staff transported her to the emergency department, where her body temperature was determined to be around 50 degrees. Staff attempted to resuscitate the patient for 14 hours, but she was pronounced dead around 11 p.m. that night.

Initial results from a Jan. 24 autopsy suggest the patient died of hypothermia as a result of cold exposure, according to Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek, MSN, CRNA.

Vista Medical Center has faced scrutiny over patient safety and operational challenges in recent months. In February 2024, the hospital temporarily lost its Level 2 trauma center designation for five weeks due to inadequate blood supplies and clinical staffing. Earlier this month, the hospital also furloughed 69 employees, including patient sitters, amid financial challenges.

Glendale, Calif.-based American Healthcare Systems acquired Vista Medical Center, part of Waukegan-based Vista Health System, for $23.5 million in July 2023 in a purchase that came with existing debt. Since the takeover, Ms. Banek has accused the hospital of failing to meet financial obligations to vendors, clinical providers and the city of Waukegan for its water bill. The facility also owes $1 million in back taxes and has applied for a safety-net designation from the state of Illinois, according to Ms. Banek.

"Since at least December 2023, as the coroner of Lake County and as a nurse anesthesiologist who has previously cared for patients at Vista Medical Center East, I have voiced my concerns about the lack of care and safety measures in place at this facility," she said during a Jan. 27 media briefing. "American Healthcare Systems must be held accountable to provide safe, quality healthcare to Waukegan and its surrounding communities."

The coroner's office has ordered Vista Medical Center's leadership team and American Healthcare Systems to save all paper, video, digital and electronic evidence related to the patient's case.

The Waukegan Police Department has also initiated an investigation into the patient's death due to the "unusual circumstances," the coroner's office told NBC 5 Chicago.

Faisal Gill, chief legal officer of American Healthcare Systems, shared the following statement with Becker's on Jan. 24:

"We deeply regret the incident that occurred at Vista Medical Center on Jan. 23. In accordance with HIPPA, the hospital is unable to comment on any patient'’s specific circumstances. We will be conducting our own internal investigation. Additionally, we have reported it to the regulatory agencies, and we are cooperating fully with them and with local law enforcement. We will have more comments once the investigation is complete."