Healthgrades recognizes 162 hospitals for maternal care

Healthgrades has identified 162 hospitals as the recipients of its 2020 Women's Care Awards, the organization said Aug. 11

To select the winners, Healthgrades analyzed patient outcomes data from all payer types available in 16 states between 2016 and 2018.

Healthgrades recognized 68 hospitals with its Obstetrics and Gynecology Excellence Award out of a pool of 667 eligible hospitals. The analysis found patients treated in the winning hospitals had, on average, a 34 percent lower risk of complications during childbirth or other gynecologic surgeries and procedures between 2016 and 2018.

The ratings organization awarded 114 hospitals (or the top 10 percent) with its Labor and Delivery Excellence Award. Patients treated at these hospitals had a 40 percent lower chance of having a complication during labor and delivery between 2016 and 2018. In total, 1,127 hospitals were evaluated for this award.

Healthgrades also recognized 74 hospitals out of a possible 727 with its Gynecologic Surgery Excellence Award. The winning hospitals again represent the top 10 percent of facilities evaluated. Patients at these hospitals had a 46.7 percent lower risk of complication during gynecologic surgery from 2016-18.

To learn more, click here.

More articles on patient safety & outcomes:

Advance directives up nearly fivefold during pandemic, study finds

CDC launches 'Hear Her' campaign on maternal mortality

COVID-19 survivors identify 98 lingering effects

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.