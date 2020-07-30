COVID-19 survivors identify 98 lingering effects

Members of the COVID-19 support group Survivor Corps have dubbed themselves "long-haulers" and identified 98 symptoms that they continue to experience.

For a report from Indianapolis-based Indiana University School of Medicine, researchers and Survivor Corps surveyed about 1,500 members of the support group's Facebook page who said they suffer from long-term symptoms of COVID-19. They were asked about the symptoms they are having.

Members of the group reported 98 symptoms, with the largest number of members reporting fatigue, muscle or body aches, shortness of breath, difficulty concentrating and the inability to exercise or be active.

About 26 percent of the respondents reported headaches, joint pain and persistent chest pain.

