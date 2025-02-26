Georgia system invests $7.8M to upgrade patient beds

SGMC Health, a four-hospital system based in Valdosta, Ga., is investing $7.8 million to install more than 300 new patient beds.

The phased installation of Centrella Smart+ Hospital Beds "underscores the system’s unwavering commitment to elevating patient safety and care while optimizing staff experience and efficiency," SGMC said in a Feb. 25 news release.

The beds offer patient monitoring capabilities and include tools designed to prevent patient falls and pressure injuries, according to the release. SGMC is also expanding its main campus as part of an ongoing $150 million project.