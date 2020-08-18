ECRI, Institute for Safe Medication Practices form joint patient safety organization

ECRI Institute launched a joint patient safety organization with the Institute for Safe Medication Practices to improve the safety of medication, medical device and care practices.

Both nonprofit groups have held federal designations as safety organizations since

HHS launched the Patient Safety Organization program in 2008. Through the program, individual providers and healthcare facilities can voluntarily and anonymously share quality data with designated safety organizations, which use the information to help address industrywide care quality concerns.

By combining their organizations into one, ECRI and the Institute for Safe Medication will create one of the largest patient safety entities in the world. Together, the nonprofits will analyze data on safety events and medication errors, sharing updated guidance and recommendations with healthcare providers.

