Cape Cod hospital to begin TeamBirth initiative

The birthing center at Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis, Mass., has become one of nine hospitals in the state to participate in a new, national labor and delivery care model, capecod.com reported April 27.

The model, known as "TeamBirth," prioritizes check-ins with all members of a patient's care team as well as family members to ensure seamless communication about birth preferences and patient status. It's a model that has so far rolled out at only a few other hospitals nationwide.

The initiative was developed by Ariadne Labs, a joint health center at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston. Early data has suggested "a positive impact on patient safety and birth outcomes, including the reduction in Cesarean sections," capecod.com reported.