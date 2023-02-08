California hospital at risk of losing Medicare funding over patient safety violations

Santa Clara Valley Medical Center is at risk of losing Medicare reimbursements due to patient safety concerns, Bay Area News Group reported Feb. 7.

Violations included the failure to protect and promote patient rights, provide nursing services and create a quality assessment program, according to the report. The violations were identified in a September survey of the 731-bed facility after the hospital self-reported a patient incident, according to a statement from the hospital.

"Santa Clara Valley Healthcare received a letter from CMS on January 25 requiring a Plan of Correction for a number of findings identified during a recent CMS Validation Survey," the health system said in a statement shared with Becker's. "We have addressed all deficiencies and expect CMS to accept our Plan of Correction, putting us in full compliance with the Medicare Conditions of Participation for hospitals."

Corrective action that addresses the violations must be submitted to state regulators. Medicare reimbursements will end April 25 if the corrections are not accepted.

In a statement, Santa Clara Health and Hospital System CEO Paul Lorenz said, "We take all instances involving patient safety very seriously, as does CMS. This survey is an opportunity to reevaluate all of our processes to ensure our health system is providing the highest level of care for each and every patient, even under the most difficult and challenging circumstances. We appreciate the opportunity to review and improve our systems and to provide the best possible patient care."

Mr. Lorenz told Bay Area News he is confident regulators will accept the corrective actions.