Aspirin may reduce death risk in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, study finds

A low daily dose of aspirin is linked to lower complications and a 47 percent decrease in death risk in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, according to a study published Oct. 21 in Anesthesia and Analgesia.

The study included more than 400 adult patients with COVID-19 who were hospitalized between March and July. Patients were treated at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore and three other East Coast hospitals.

Aspirin use was also linked to a lower risk of patients being placed on a mechanical ventilator (44 percent decrease) and ICU admission (43 percent decrease,) compared to those who were not taking aspirin. Researchers did not find differences in major bleeding between aspirin users and non-aspirin users.

About 76 percent of patients (314) did not receive aspirin, while about 24 percent (98) received a low dose within 24 hours of admission or right before admission.

Researchers believe the findings are related to the aspirin's blood thinning effects.

The study noted that a randomized controlled trial "is needed to assess whether a causal relationship exists between aspirin use and reduced lung injury and mortality in COVID-19 patients."

